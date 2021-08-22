National Book Store sells 426,000 Anglo PH common shares

AREIT Inc. is formerly One Dela Rosa Property Development Inc before changing its name to the present one on April 12, 2019. In a report on Aug. 12, 2021, Ayala Land Inc. said it grossed P12.277 billion from the proceeds, from which it deducted P986.637 million to arrive at net proceeds of P11.350 billion. From the net proceeds, its disbursed P1.752 billion from Aug. 13 to Dec. 31, 2020 and P9.598 billion from Jan. 01, to Aug. 12, 2021. After the two deductions, the balance totaled P9.598 billion.

* * *

National Book Store Inc. sold in three trades 426,00 common shares it owned in Anglo Phil. Holdings Corp. The sales reduced its holdings to 754,956,465 APO common shares from 755,382,465 common shares. The bookstore’s sales were 300,000 common shares at P1.01 each and 38,000 common shares at P1.02 on Aug. 11, 2021 and 88,000 common shares at P1.01 each on Aug. 12, 2021.

* * *

Unipage Management Inc. sold the following common shares it directly held in Transpacific Broad Band Group Inc. (TBGI): July 19, 2021: 550,000 TBGI common shares at P0.435 each; July 22, 2021: 500,000 common shares at P0.415 each; July 28, 2021: 280,000 common shares at P0.400 each; July 29, 2021: 310,000 common shares at P0.400 each; July 30, 2021: 300,000 common shares at P0.400 each; Aug. 04, 2021: 10,000 common shares at P0.400 each; Aug. 05, 2021: 1.1 million common shares at P0.410 each; Aug. 06, 2021: 250,000 common shares at P0.405 each; 550,000 common shares at P0.395 each; Aug. 09, 2021: 550,000 common shares at P0.395 each; Aug. 10, 2021: 550,000 common shares at P0.395 each; Aug. 11, 2021: 550,000 common shares at P0.395 each; and Aug. 12, 2021: 250,000 common shares at P0.395 each.

Unipage used to hold 371.48 million common shares with par value of P0.10. It is one of the two principal corporate stockholders with direct ownership of 200 million common TBGI common and indirectly held 184.7 million common shares, which total 384.7 million common shares, or 10.14 percent of 3,795,622,000 outstanding common shares.

* * *



Bernardino del Villar Ramos is the head of information group of the Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co. (MBT). He bought 10,000 common shares at P46.65 each on Aug. 12, 2021. The public ownership report (POR) listed him as direct holder of 4,657 common shares of 4,497,415,555 outstanding common shares. (He is MBT’s senior vice president, according to a filing.)

* * *

Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc. (RRHI) had a budget totaling P4 billion of which it had spent P2.527 billion as of Aug. 16, 2021. The expense for the company’s reacquisition translates to P57.192 per share. As of Aug. 16, it has bought back 44,191,690 common shares from 43,621,690 common shares. The buyback resulted in RRHI having 1,532,297,670 outstanding common shares. The Philippine Stock Exchange listed the company’s outstanding at 1,532,867,670 RRHI common shares, 1.385 billion listed common shares and 1,576,489,360 issued common shares

* * *

Rolando S. Santos is the treasurer/senior vice president for finance and administration of Marcventures Holdings Inc. (MARC). He bought 200,000 common shares at P1.05 per share and 300,000 common shares at P1.03 per share on Aug. 12, 2021. This totaled 500,000 common shares but listed 500,001 in his filing. Apparently, MARC issued him a nominal common share.

* * *

Phinma Corp., according to the Philippine Stock Exchange, has 272,279,565 outstanding common shares, 286,343,544 listed and issued common shares. Its consolidated retained earnings totaled P3.846 billion as of June 30, 2021 and P3.522 billion as of the company’s audited financial filing Dec. 31, 2020.

* * *

The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) and its subsidiaries reported in the company’s second quarter for 2021 consolidated retained earnings totaling P1.649 billion. Of the total, it reported P1.528 billion as unappropriated.

* * *

PXP Energy Corp. said it incurred under equity consolidated deficit of P1.723 billion as of June 30, 2021. Its accumulated deficit totaling P1.699 billion as of Dec. 31, 2020, according to its second quarter of 2021 financial filing. It also reported capital stock of 1.96 billion with P1 par value. Its additional paid-in capital totaled P2.816 billion.

* * *

As of June 30, 2021, Philcomsat Holdings Corp. and its subsidiaries listed P486.896 million retained earnings. It reported 1 billion common shares as its authorized capital stock of which 996,391,254 common shares were issued as the company’s financial filing showed. Its total debt amounted to P27.685 million against total equity of 1,486,396,521 for debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02:1.

Why does Phinma have to consolidate its retained earnings? Just asking.

