NATIONAL GALLERY SINGAPORE AND FRASERS PROPERTY SINGAPORE DEBUT FOREST EXPLORER AS PART OF NEW OUTREACH PARTNERSHIP

Immerse in an interactive roving art installation based on a Southeast Asian artwork that raise awareness for sustainability and the importance of forest conservation.

SINGAPORE, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — National Gallery Singapore is proud to announce Frasers Property Singapore as a Supporter for its outreach programmes, in a partnership that reinforces a shared commitment to community engagement and art accessibility. The collaboration aims to bring modern Southeast Asian art beyond the Gallery’s walls by co-creating immersive retail experiences that educate and inspire visitors to adopt sustainable practices in their daily lives.



Render of Gatot Indrajati’s Forest Explorer. 2023. Cardboard, acrylic colour, dimensions variable.

As part of this partnership, National Gallery Singapore and Frasers Property Singapore have debuted Forest Explorer, an innovative and interactive roving art installation created entirely out of recyclable materials by Indonesian artist Gatot Indrajati. The installation will travel to four different Frasers Property Singapore’s malls from 27 May 2023 to 25 June 2023 and encourage visitors of all ages to learn about the importance of protecting the forests and take action to support sustainability.

Visitors to Frasers Property Singapore’s malls can make their own cardboard creation by utilising A4 activity templates and adding it to the installation to help the forest grow. With a shared commitment to accessibility, the installation has been thoughtfully designed to provide a comfortable and inclusive experience for individuals with disabilities. An art cart by the Gallery will be placed outside the installation for visitors to learn about the artwork that the installation was based on – Boschbrand (Forest Fire) by Raden Saleh and offers self-guided interactive activities for a deeper understanding.

Dee Chia, Deputy Director of Audience Engagement at National Gallery Singapore says, “Our partnership with Frasers Property Singapore will allow us to interweave Southeast Asian art with the everyday lives of Singaporeans through hands-on, participatory activities in popular public spaces. Making art publicly accessible to a broader community is a core principle of our work. By doing so, we hope to inspire conversations about what it means to cultivate a deeper and more intimate relationship with our natural environment.”

For Gatot Indrajati, he uses cardboard structures to represent the tropical forests and wildlife in Southeast Asia, where forest fires are started by both natural and human causes. The artist hopes to inspire audiences to protect, preserve and care for the environment around us – including Singapore’s many urban forests.

The launch of Forest Explorer as a roving art installation is held in conjunction with the Gallery Children’s Biennale 2023: Let’s Make a Better Place and the inaugural The Children’s Festival 2023 by Frasers Property Singapore’s malls. National Gallery Singapore and Frasers Property Singapore hope to ignite a sense of responsibility towards the environment and inspire community action.

Soon Su Lin, Chief Executive Officer of Frasers Property Singapore, said, “We are proud to present Forest Explorer together with National Gallery Singapore. Everyone can make a difference to our community and our environment, regardless of abilities. Through the activities of The Children’s Festival held across our malls, we hope to echo the call to co-create a more inclusive and sustainable world for our future generations.”

Forest Explorer by Gatot Indrajati, which is free for visitors to explore and participate, will travel across four Frasers Property Singapore’s malls in 2023 – Waterway Point (27 May – 4 June), Century Square (5 June – 11 June), The Centrepoint (12 June – 18 June) and Northpoint City (19 June – 25 June).

The roving art installation is one of the highlights of The Children’s Festival organised by Frasers Property Singapore. Through a series of exciting and engaging activities held across Frasers Property Singapore’s malls from 26 May to 25 June, the Festival brings across the message that everyone has a role to play in building an inclusive and sustainable tomorrow.

For more information, please visit https://bit.ly/TheChildrensFestival2023.

