National Indigenous Music Awards to move online in 2020 due to coronavirus

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on April 8, 2020

The National Indigenous Music Awards will move to a virtual platform in 2020 due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Organisers of this year’s Awards say they’re working to develop a “rich program of live music” for the digital event, providing a multimedia experience that gives them an opportunity to innovate and celebrate both music and the way technology has transformed Indigenous life, in both major capital cities and remote communities.

“We will create an event where we can celebrate and honour our extraordinary musical community while of course listening to health advice and bringing our community together, this year virtually, to offer positivity and hope in these challenging times,” commented NIMAs new Creative Director, Ben Graetz.

Nominations for this year’s NIMAs are now open here, with all music by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander songwriters released between July last year and June this year eligible for nomination.

The National Indigenous Music Awards have been held annually in August since 2004. Last year’s Awards saw big wins by the likes of Baker Boy and Mo’Ju, with the former winning the Artist of the Year category, and the latter taking home Album of the Year and Song of the Year for 2018’s Native Tongue.