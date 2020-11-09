National Treasure Tina Arena Has Announced An Australian Tour For Next Year

Tina Arena has announced an eight-date Australian tour for May of this next year, with stops in Sydney, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Wollongong and Canberra.
Backed by a band along with a string quartet – the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra will perform alongside Arena in Melbourne – the shows will see Arena drawing from her generous back catalogue, celebrating her illustrious career.
“2020 has been such a challenging year for us all in so many ways with the music, arts and entertainment sectors suffering. It’s really important for us all to have something to look forward to and return to doing the things we cherish the most as much as possible,” commented Arena in a statement.
“Performing is my lifeblood – it’s all I’ve ever wanted to do! – and I can’t wait to be back on stage singing and connecting with my fans through the power of music. My art is all about sharing and when I’m giving it my all, the band’s locked in and the audience is responsive – there’s no greater feeling in the world.”
The tour is set to kick off on Sunday, 2nd May in Brisbane before continuing on to the rest of the country. Composer, violinist and dancer Eric Avery will act as main support for all shows.
Tickets go on sale from next Monday, 16th November at 10am (local time) – head here for more details on that.
<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>
[embedded content]
Tina Arena 2021 Australian Tour Dates
Sunday, 2nd May
Convention & Exhibition Centre, Brisbane
Tickets: Ticketek
Wednesday, 5th May
Aware Super Theatre, ICC, Sydney
Tickets: Ticketek
Saturday, 8th May
Convention & Exhibition Centre, Gold Coast
Tickets: Ticketek
Tuesday, 11th May
Entertainment Centre, Adelaide
Tickets: Ticketek
Saturday, 15th May
Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne (with MSO)
Tickets: Ticketek
Saturday, 22nd May
RAC Arena, Perth
Tickets: Ticketek
Wednesday, 26th May
WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong
Tickets: Ticketmaster
Saturday, 29th May
Llewellyn Hall, Canberra
Tickets: Ticketek