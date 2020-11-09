National Treasure Tina Arena Has Announced An Australian Tour For Next Year

Tina Arena has announced an eight-date Australian tour for May of this next year, with stops in Sydney, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Wollongong and Canberra.

Backed by a band along with a string quartet – the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra will perform alongside Arena in Melbourne – the shows will see Arena drawing from her generous back catalogue, celebrating her illustrious career.

“2020 has been such a challenging year for us all in so many ways with the music, arts and entertainment sectors suffering. It’s really important for us all to have something to look forward to and return to doing the things we cherish the most as much as possible,” commented Arena in a statement.

“Performing is my lifeblood – it’s all I’ve ever wanted to do! – and I can’t wait to be back on stage singing and connecting with my fans through the power of music. My art is all about sharing and when I’m giving it my all, the band’s locked in and the audience is responsive – there’s no greater feeling in the world.”

The tour is set to kick off on Sunday, 2nd May in Brisbane before continuing on to the rest of the country. Composer, violinist and dancer Eric Avery will act as main support for all shows.

Tickets go on sale from next Monday, 16th November at 10am (local time) – head here for more details on that.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

Tina Arena 2021 Australian Tour Dates

Sunday, 2nd May

Convention & Exhibition Centre, Brisbane

Tickets: Ticketek

Wednesday, 5th May

Aware Super Theatre, ICC, Sydney

Tickets: Ticketek

Saturday, 8th May

Convention & Exhibition Centre, Gold Coast

Tickets: Ticketek

Tuesday, 11th May

Entertainment Centre, Adelaide

Tickets: Ticketek

Saturday, 15th May

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne (with MSO)

Tickets: Ticketek

Saturday, 22nd May

RAC Arena, Perth

Tickets: Ticketek

Wednesday, 26th May

WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Saturday, 29th May

Llewellyn Hall, Canberra

Tickets: Ticketek