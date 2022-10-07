This is the Naval Architect Board Exam Result October 2022 top performing schools as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

The board exam results including the list of passers, top 10 passers, top performing and performance of schools, and other announcements related to this will be posted on this website once PRC will release it.

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Naval Architect Board Exam on October 3-5, 2022 at testing centers in NCR. PRC Board of Naval Architecture OIC Engr. William B. Hernandez and member Engr. Edward B. Cruz administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS

Here are the top performing schools:

Updating …

EXAM COVERAGE:

Mathematics, Hydraulics, Strength of Materials, Theoretical and Applied Mechanics and General Engineering

Principles of Marine Engineering including Resistance, Powering, Machinery, Power Plants, Application of Modern Electrical Units, Equipment, Propeller and Shafting

Principles of Naval Architecture including Stability, Flooding and Subdivision, Speed Selection Weight Estimates, Economics of Operation

Philippine Merchant Marine Regulation and Code of Ethics

Ship Design, Building and Classing Steel and Wooden Vessels, Construction Methods and Practice.

RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission is expected to release the Naval Architect Board Exam Result within 3 working days after the last day of the examination.

REMINDER

The exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target date without prior notice.

Aspiring naval architects can visit the official website of the Professional Regulation Commission and use the verification page for the results of the board examination passing rate.

Examinees will be required to provide their full name, birthdate, application number, exam name, and date of examination.