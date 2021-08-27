Navotas City Hall, 2 other buildings locked down over new 24 Covid-19 cases

NAVOTAS Mayor Tobias “Toby” Tiangco declared the entire city hall building and two other adjacent structures off-limits to the public until September 5 after 24 employees have tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

He ordered an expanded swab testing of employees at the city hall annex and the adjacent Bagumbayan Elementary School, all located in Barangay Sipac-Almacen.

“With the building lockdowns, all work and transactions at the city hall would be temporarily stopped because it would be totally closed to the public,” he told The Manila Times.

Tiangco said concerned personnel would immediately undertake massive disinfection and cleaning outside and inside the buildings as the city health department started contact tracing.

Selected personnel from the human resources development office would be allowed to get inside the city hall building to process the salary of the employees and other relevant matters, especially on remittances and contributions.

“Other services of local offices outside the locked-down buildings will continue,” the mayor said.

Tiangco ordered another round of swab testing for the employees that started on August 23 to make sure they would remain free from Covid-19, especially those who physically report to the city hall.



“Among the 124 employees swabbed, 24 of them had tested positive for Covid-19. Hence, the decision to again place the entire city hall and two adjacent structures under lockdown,” the Navotas mayor said.

He said all field and other personnel who do not report for work at the locked-down buildings shall continue with their duties.

Meanwhile, the mayor said the city has completed the payout of the national government allocation for enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) cash aid.

It distributed P201,407,000 to some 62,600 Navoteño families as of August 25. From this amount, P199,871,000 was funded by the national government while P1,536,000 came from the city government.

“We were able to finish the distribution of the cash assistance within the 15-day deadline. We are thankful to all our city government and barangay (village) employees, as well as personnel of the Philippine National Police-Navotas, who took on the task of delivering prompt and efficient services in all payout venues,” Tiangco said.

The local government once again allotted P24,610,000 to augment its ECQ cash aid budget.

The local funds cover the cash assistance of persons with disabilities, solo parents and the remainder of Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program beneficiaries.

It will also benefit individuals and families who have yet to receive any financial assistance.

“Our long battle with the pandemic and the implementation of community quarantine has severely affected our people’s livelihood. We will strive to provide financial assistance to our constituents who need it most,” he said.