Navotas exceeds target: 28K kids get polio shots

MANILA, Philippines — Navotas City has become the first in Metro Manila to exceed its target of children vaccinated against polio.

According to Mayor Toby Tiangco, city officials initially targeted 28,080 children aged 5 and below for the Department of Health’s (DOH) Sabayang Patak Kontra Polio campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

But by the end of the project’s first round which began on Jan. 7, and through door-to-door visits facilitated by barangay officials, the city was able to vaccinate 28,145 children — 100.23 percent of the target – before the DOH’s Feb. 9 deadline. “I would like to extend my gratitude to the city health office for its efforts in vaccinating children in Navotas, as well as the parents who cooperated [in the campaign],” Tiangco said.

—Meg Adonis

FEATURED STORIES

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ