Navotas Fish Port Complex closed on Saturday for cleanup, disinfection

MANILA, Philippines — The Navotas Fish Port Complex (NFPC) will be closed to the public on Saturday, April 11, for disinfection activities.

In an advisory on Friday, the Philippine Fisheries Development Authority (PFDA) said the NFPC will be closed starting 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Regular operations will resume at 9 a.m. on Sunday, April 12 at Market Halls 3 to 5, and at 12 noon on the same for Market Halls 1 and 2.

“PFDA assures that disinfection activities are part of the regular and necessary protocols to ensure that the health and safety of its stakeholders are protected to the best extent possible, and to facilitate the continued operations of the NFPC during the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine,” PFDA said.

Unauthorized personnel will not be allowed entry within the port complex while disinfection is being conducted.

PFDA said it is doing its best to keep the NFPC clean and free from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) through preventive measures.

It added that disinfection tents were also set up in the facility. Physical distancing and mandatory wearing of face masks are also being observed.

