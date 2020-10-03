Navotas mayor urges PNP to arrest suspect in murder of city traffic enforcer

MANILA, Philippines — Navotas Mayor Toby Tiangco called on police officers to arrest the suspect behind the killing of one of its city traffic enforcers whose severed head was discovered in Manila last Oct. 1, Thursday.

In a report from Manila Police District, the decapitated head of Oliver Ignacio, who was also a navy reservist, was found along Florentino Torres Street near Soler Street in Sta. Cruz, Manila at 11:50 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I condemn in the strongest possible terms the murder of Oliver Ignacio, one of the City’s traffic enforcers. I urge our law enforcement officers to capture the perpetrators soon. This senseless disregard for human life should be meted out with the punishment it deserves,” Tiangco said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

FEATURED STORIES

I condemn in the strongest possible terms the murder of Oliver Ignacio, one of the City’s traffic enforcers. I urge our… 由 Toby Tiangco 發佈於 2020年10月2日 星期五

Tiangco, likewise, expressed sympathy to the victim’s family.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of Mr. Ignacio. May God give them strength and fortitude in this time of grief,” he said.

Police also received information that Ignacio was abducted in Navotas before he was murdered.

CFC

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>