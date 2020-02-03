Navy launches search for missing Zambales fisherman

SAN ANTONIO, Zambales — The Philippine Navy on Monday (Feb. 3) said it has launched a search and rescue operation for a local fisherman who went missing since Saturday (Feb. 1).

Rico Undocon, 30, and a resident of the village of Inhobol in Masinloc town, failed to return home after a fishing trip on Jan. 30, said Commodore Caesar Bernard Valencia, commander of Naval Forces Northern Luzon (NFNL).

Oscar Pontillas, president of Masinloc Fisherman Cooperative, said Undocon was last seen fishing aboard his wooden boat some 17 nautical miles west off Cabangan town on Jan. 30.

Undocon was expected to return home by 8 a.m. the following day, Jan. 31, Pontillas said.

According to Valencia, Undocon could have encountered strong winds and big waves while in the open sea.

“This is now the second case of a missing fisherman in a week,” said Valencia. He said the NFNL was “doing our absolute best to resolve this like we did in the first one.”

On Friday, fisherman Teodolo Silab, 59, of La Union province, was rescued some 13 nautical miles off Aringay town.

Silab’s boat capsized due to huge waves, Valencia said.

Edited by TSB

