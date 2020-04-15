Navy seizes Zamboanga City-bound contraband cigarettes from Sulu

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Zamboanga del Sur, Philippines —Amid authorities busy enforcing enhanced community quarantine measures, traders from Sulu attempted to take advantage of the situation by shipping in cigarettes, disguised as essential goods.

On Tuesday, April 14, a Navy patrol boat intercepted at sea a wooden-hull boat that sailed from Jolo, Sulu, pretending to carry essential goods, according to Maj. Arvin John Encinas, spokesperson of the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom).

The patrol boat personnel, who are members of Naval Forces Western Mindanao, inspected the cargo and found 200 boxes of contraband cigarette,s with brands like Bravo and Fort.

Rear Adm.Erick Kagaoan, commander of Naval Forces Western Mindanao ordered the immediate turnover of the smuggled goods to the Bureau of Customs.

Kagaoan said the cigarettes had no internal revenue stamps, in violation of the law.

“Our troops sustain the conduct of maritime interdictions to curb illegal activities such as smuggling in the southern frontiers,” he said.

The commercial value of the contrabands is estimated to be around P8 million.

The boat carrying the contraband was temporarily brought to Ensign Majini Pier in Barangay Calarian while customs personnel conducted assessment and documentation.

Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Westmincom commander, said smugglers who are capitalizing on the current situation would not be tolerated.

