“NBA suspends season after Utah Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus”

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has suspended its season “until further notice” after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) Wednesday, March 11.

In an official statement, the NBA said that the test result was reported shortly before the Jazz were scheduled to play the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday night. The game, which was to be held at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, was canceled before it could start.

The NBA also said the Jazz player who tested positive for COVID-19 was not in the arena.

NBA announces the season has been suspended: pic.twitter.com/NkN6OklL6I — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) March 12, 2020

“The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice,” said the statement from the organization.

“The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic,” added the NBA.

The news came in the wake of Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, testing positive for the novel coronavirus, which has affected several countries outside of China, including the Philippines. Currently, there are now more than 113,000 COVID-19 cases confirmed across the world, according to World Health Organization data.