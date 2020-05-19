NBI arrests ‘Marcos’

THE National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Tuesday arrested businessman Norman Mangusin, also known as “Francis Leo Marcos” on social media for allegedly violating the Optometry Law.

UNMASKED Norman Mangusin, aka Francis Leo Marcos, answers questions from the media, after he was arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation on May 19, 2020. Marcos who claims to be the son of the late Dr. Pacifico Marcos, younger brother of former president Ferdinand Marcos, is a social media habitue. He was arrested by virtue of a warrant issued by the Baguio City Court for violating the Optometry Law after he was found giving away glasses for free to the public. PHOTO BY MIKE ALQUINTO

Operatives of the NBI Cybercrime Division arrested Mangusin after the Baguio City Court issued a warrant of arrest against him on Tuesday noon.

The Optometrist Association of the Philippines filed a complaint against Mangusin in Baguio City after giving out free glasses without the association’s approval in violation of the Republic Act 8050 or the Optometry Law.

Marcos also has several pending cases in the NBI, according to Cybercrime Chief Victor Lorenzo.

NBI Chief Public Information Officer Nick Suarez told reporters that Mangusin will post bail, but the amount was not specified.

Mangusin claimed in a Facebook post that his father was the late Dr. Pacifico Marcos, the younger brother of former president Ferdinand Marcos.

Sandro Marcos, son of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, son of the late president, however, repudiated Mangusin’s claims.