NBI, BIR , PNP raid Illegal cigarette factory run by Chinese in Pampanga

MANILA, Philippines — An illegal cigarette factory allegedly run by Chinese nationals was raided on Thursday by joint operatives from the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), the National Bureau of Investigation and the Philippine National Police.

BIR Revenue Officer Remedios Advincula Jr. said operatives found a total of six manufacturing machines with one maker and one packer line.

It was also found out that residents from Buhi, Camarines Sur and Bulan, Sorsogon were recruited to work in the firm being operated by Chinese nationals.

The Chinese nationals allegedly served as the machine operators and supervisors while the Filipino workers were assigned to package and warehouse the finished products.

The factory supposedly manufactured illegal cigarettes with fake brands. The products are packed in boxes supposedly to contain electric fans.

While the raiding team failed to make any arrests, Advincula said the BIR will not spare individuals engaged in illicit activities such as illegal cigarette manufacturing.

The agency also appealed to the public to work with the government and the BIR so that it can achieve revenue objectives to fund social and economic programs.