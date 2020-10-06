NBI eyes raps vs over 40 more people in ‘pastillas’ modus

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is eyeing to file more charges against more personalities in connection with the “pastillas” scheme uncovered in the Senate last February.

The Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality resumed on Tuesday its investigation into the racket, wherein immigration officers purportedly extort money from Chinese nationals in exchange for their smooth entry into the Philippines.

“Definitely there will be more charges. More personalities will be charged,” lawyer Emeterio Dongallo Jr., chief of the NBI Special Action Unit investigating the “pastillas” racket, told the committee.

“Definitely magiging mas marami po sa original na 40,” he added. (There will be more than the original 40.)

Before this, committee chair Senator Risa Hontiveros raised during the hearing the arrest of NBI legal assistance division Atty. Joshua Capiral, who allegedly accepted bribes from those involved in the “pastillas” operations in exchange for being excluded from charges.

With Capiral’s arrest, Hontiveros asked the NBI if it would pursue more cases in connection with the multi-billion racket.

“Husto na po ba yung 19 or lalawak pa po yung investigation ng bureau?” the senator asked. (Is it just 19 or the bureau’s investigation will still expand?)

The NBI had initially filed charges against 19 Bureau of Immigration (BI) personnel with graft over the “pastillas” modus.

“After a very thorough interview and sworn statement taking sa ating second witness, it seems na madadagdagan po [based on our second witness, it seems more will be charged],” Dongallo said.

The second witness he was referring to was Immigration Officer II Jeffrey Dale Ignacio, who also surfaced in Tuesday’s hearing.

“Wala po akong kongkreto [na number na masasampahan pa] kung pero definitely…mas magiging marami po sa tingin ng team,” the NBI official said.

(I don’t have the exact number of people who will be charged but definitely, more will be charged.)

