NBI nabs Abu Sayyaf member in Quezon City

THE National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Wednesday announced the arrest of an Abu Sayyaf member in an operation in Culiat, Quezon City for kidnapping and serious illegal detention.

In a statement, NBI Officer-In-Charge (OIC) Director Eric Distor identified the suspect as Albazir Abdulla also known as Abu Saif.

The NBI Counter Terrorism Division (NBI-CITD), after receiving information that Abdulla was seen in Metro Manila, conducted a series of casing and surveillance operations.

“On Sept. 10, 2021, NBI-CTD proceeded to the target area in Salam Compound, Barangay Culiat, Quezon City and apprehended Abu Saif who was later identified as Subject Abdulla,” recounted the NBI.

The apprehended member was then brought to the NBI Detention Facility.

Based on the information received by the NBI-CITD, Abdulla was involved in the 2001 Golden Harvest Plantation kidnapping in the province of Basilan, which was confirmed by a victim-witness.

Distor said that Abdulla was the second member of the ASG to be apprehended this year. The first was arrested on May 7, at the Maharlika Village in Taguig City,



