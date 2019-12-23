NBI probes Mindanao blasts
December 23, 2019
MANILA, Philippines—The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has already started its “preliminary work” on the series of bomb blasts in Mindanao on Sunday.
“The NBI field operatives have in fact started preliminary work shortly after the incidents yesterday,” Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra told reporters Monday.
At least 21 people were wounded in the different blasts Cotabato City, North Cotabato and Maguindanao on Sunday, just days before the government lifts martial law in Mindanao.
Malacañang has already condemned the blasts, assuring the public that it will go after the culprits of the attacks.
