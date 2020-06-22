NBI probes rape threat vs Sharon Cuneta’s daughter

THE National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Monday said they are now investigating a netizen who posted rape threats against Frankie Pangilinan, daughter of actress Sharon Cuneta and Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan.

NBI Cybercrime Division Chief Victor Lorenzo said the bureau’s officer-in-charge, Eric Distor, was directed to start the investigation.

“We are starting to look for a lead,” Lorenzo SAID.

Cuneta shared on Instagram on Saturday the post of Sonny Alcos, who said that if he were young, he would look for Frankie and rape her.

The suspect may face charges of light threats and unjust vexation.

“Under the Revised Penal Code, the penalty for light threats and unjust vexation is just small, but when the crime would be one degree higher when it is in relation to Cybercrime Prevention Act — [the punishment could be] from 6 years and one day to 12 years,” Lorenzo said.