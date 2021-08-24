NBI rescues 9 women, nabs suspect in human trafficking

THE National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) rescued nine women and arrested an individual suspected of human trafficking after an entrapment operation in Cotabato City in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

In a statement issued on Tuesday, NBI Officer-in-Charge (OIC) Director Eric Distor identified the suspect as Bai Sofia Tuas.

According to the statement, the NBI-BARMM, did an entrapment operation on Tuas. In an agreement with an undercover agent, the nine female sex workers will be given P5,000 each, and will be met at a certain hotel in Cotabato City.

On August 18, the NBI-BARMM, together with the Ministry of Social Welfare and Development-BARMM, went to the hotel where undercover agents then proceeded to the room and gave the marked money as payment to Tuas.

The agents then signalled to the other operatives that the transaction had been completed, so the NBI-BARMM went inside and apprehended Tuas.

Tuas was presented for inquest proceedings before the City Prosecutor’s Office of Cotabato City for violation of Republic Act 9208 or the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003 as amended by Republic Act 10364 or the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2012.