NBI summons on Vico Sotto unacceptable, says Robredo

MANILA, Philippines — The summons of the National Bureau of Investigation’s (NBI) on Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto is unacceptable as it contradicts the local government’s innovative moves to address the coronavirus disease crisis, Vice President Leni Robredo said Sunday.

“It’s unacceptable because we have seen the President’s message passing to local government units the care of those within their jurisdiction,” Robredo, speaking in Filipino, said in an interview on the ABS-CBN News Channel.

“The that move by the NBI goes against what we encourage at a time like this, considering that the decision making of the government is too centralized,” she added.

She said that during a crisis, such as the current coronavirus pandemic, local government executives who would come up with creative solutions should be appreciated.

The NBI has ordered Sotto to submit on Tuesday, April 7, his response to the allegation that he might have violated guidelines on the Luzon-wide quarantine as set forth in the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act was signed.

The NBI singled out Sotto’s proposal to allow tricycles in Pasig to serve as emergency vehicles for patients, an exception to the transportation ban under the quarantine.

But Sotto stressed that was just a suggestion, noting tricycle services in his city had stopped even before the Bayanihan law was signed.

