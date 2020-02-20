NBI tapped to probe into murder of BuCor official

MANILA, Philippines – The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) will conduct an investigation on the murder of suspended Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Legal Division chief Atty. Fredric Anthony Santos.

Santos was shot dead last Feb. 19 at 1:50 p.m. while driving in Muntinlupa City. He sustained gunshot wounds to the head and body.

He was among the more than 20 BuCor personnel preventively suspended by the Office of the Ombudsman after they were dragged in the Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) controversy.

During the Senate inquiry on the matter last year, Santos also revealed corrupt practices inside the New Bilibid Prison (NBP).

“Considering Atty. Santos’ involvement in the GCTA controversy, I will now issue a Department Order directing the NBI to immediately conduct an investigation,” Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said.

The NBI was previously tasked to do a case build-up on the GCTA-related anomalies at the BuCor.

Santos is the 47th lawyer killed since August 2016 and the third lawyer killed from January 2020.

