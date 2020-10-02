NBI, task force file raps vs Morales, other PhilHealth execs

The NBI has filed complaint vs. Philhealth officials including ex-President/CEO Ricardo Morales. @inquirerdotnet pic.twitter.com/4rhc3f3nhh — tetch torres-tupas (@T2TupasINQ) October 2, 2020

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), with the endorsement of the Department of Justice, on Friday filed with the Office of the Ombudsman criminal complaint against PhilHealth officials including its former president and chief executive officer Ricardo Morales for the Interim Reimbursement Mechanism (IRM) that provided emergency cash advances for medical facilities during the pandemic.

“We respectfully endorse to your office, for your evaluation and appropriate action, the complaint of the National Bureau of Investigation against a number of officials of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation,” read the transmittal letter signed by Adrian Ferdinand S. Sugay addressed to Ombudsman Samuel Martires.

The complaint, based on the letter, “involves the questionable grant of advances to a number of health care institutions in the National Capital Region pursuant to the Interim Reimbursement Mechanism provided for under PhilHealth Circular No. 2020-2007.”

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said aside from Morales, also named in the complaint are the following: PhilHealth Executive Vice President Arnel de Jesus; Senior Vice President Renato Limsiaco; Senior Vice President Israel Francis Pargas; PhilHealth Area II Vice President Gregorio Rulloda; Imelda Trinidad de Vera; NCR Accreditation Subcommittee member Lolita Tuliao; Gemma Sibucao, and Lailani Padua.

They are facing a complaint for violation of the Anti-Graft Law, Malversation of Public Funds or Property, violations of several provisions of the National Internal Revenue Code and Republic Act 1051 in connection with the questionable grant of advances to a number of healthcare institutions in the National Capital Region pursuant to the IRM.

Guevarra said: “More complaints will be filed in the next few days/weeks against erring PhilHealth personnel and their cohorts.”

