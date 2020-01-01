NBI zeroes in on involvement of 2 groups in Mindanao explosions

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Wednesday said they are closely monitoring the alleged involvement of Dawlah Islamia Terrorist Group and Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) following separate explosions in Mindanao.

“There were circumstances, even before the series of incidents, pointing to Dawlah Islamia Terrorist Group and BIFF elements who could be responsible thereof,” NBI chief Dante Gierran said in a text message.

“Our men in ARMM [Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao] NBI continuously monitoring the group together with counterparts in other LE [law enforcement] painstakingly making elicitations to identify the perpetrators for the purpose of pressing charges against those responsible,” he added.

At least 21 people were injured in separate explosions in provinces of Cotabato and Maguindanao last week.

Probe, final report in January

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said the NBI will conduct further investigation into separate bombings in Mindanao, noting that the latter’s preliminary report is still “inconclusive.”

“The NBI submitted to the DOJ last week a preliminary report on the cotabato/maguindanao bombing incidents before xmas, but their initial findings were still inconclusive,” Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said in a text message.

“They are presently conducting further investigation to determine if the perpetrators had any link with known terrorist groups operating in Mindanao,” he added.

Guevarra noted that they are seeking a progress report from the NBI next month after the latter failed to identify the perpetrators behind the bombing incidents.

“Unfortunately, they have not identified the perpetrators yet. The NBI field operatives are still working on it. I will give them another month to complete their probe and submit a final report,” he said.

