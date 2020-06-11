NCAA eyes to open Season 96 early next year

TAKING into consideration the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) situation in the country, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) announced that it is seeking to start Season 96 early next year, not in July.

“Season 96, with Colegio de San Juan de Letran as host, shall begin in early months of 2021, subject to the decisions of the government for the favorable conduct of games, while strictly observing safety and health protocols,” the NCAA policy board headed by president Fr. Clarence Marquez and management committee chair Fr. Vic Calvo of Letran said in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

The NCAA will only run the four mandatory sports, namely basketball, volleyball, swimming, and track and field next season as the 10 member schools try to mitigate the financial problems caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Holding an online chess tournament and esports is also being considered, with physical distancing still the norm.

The league would also relax its eligibility rules on age, enrolment, grades and playing years in consideration of the disruption of the school year and major changes in the education system.

“It remains the NCAA’s top priority to ensure the safety and health of our student-athletes, coaches and trainers, and the general public,” reads the statement.

“The league’s objective of youth development through sports deserves our unequivocal support in order to continue and contribute to the future of our nation and our world.”