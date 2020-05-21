NCCA readies artists, cultural workers to shift to digital platforms

MANILA, Philippines — The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) is looking at retooling artists and cultural workers to use digital platforms as quarantine measures being enforced prevent them from returning to their jobs.

NCCA Deputy Director Marichu Tellano said Thursday the commission plans to conduct orientations and seminars for artists and cultural workers on how to utilize online platforms amid the pandemic.

“Nagcocontact kami ng mga experts on helping our artists na ma-digitize yung mga programa nila, be it on education, performances, and festivals,” Tellano said in a televised briefing.

(We are contacting experts on helping our artists digitize their programs on education, performances, and festivals.)

“Maganda din siyang opportunity kasi marami sa mga kababayan ngayon ay nakatutok sa social media, sa internet, sa cyberspace kaya nag-open din sya ng malaking oportunidad para sa ating mga artists,” she added.

(It’s a great opportunity since many of our countrymen are on social media, internet, and cyberspace. This opened a big opportunity for our artists.)

Tellano noted that NCCA’s programs were greatly affected by the lockdown measures since most of them involved mass gatherings which are prohibited as the government grapples to address the COVID-19 health crisis.

“Halos karamihan ng mga proyekto ng NCCA, talagang nagiinvolve ng malakihang gatherings, face-to-face interaction kung sa mga workshops man ito o festivals o performances. Talagang lahat ng ito ay bawal sa sitwasyon ngayon,” she said.

(Most of NCCA’s programs involve big gatherings and face-to-face interactions in workshops, festivals, or performances. All of these are not allowed in our situation right now.)

The government has banned any leisure activity while establishments like cinemas and theaters remain shuttered in areas under community quarantine.

