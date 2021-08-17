NCD Group Embarks on Digital Vision with InforInfor-logo.jpg

<!–View this article in .txt format–>

Infor’s ERP solution will grant Mongolian developer and construction giant the precision and control it needs to optimize its business processes

ULAANBAATAR, MONGOLIA – Media OutReach – 17 August 2021 – Infor today announced that one of Mongolia’s leading construction companies, Nomin Construction and Development Group (NCD), has selected Infor as its partner in its efforts to digitalize business processes using ERP solution Infor LN. The deployment will be carried out by Infor partner Vertexmon LLC.

Learn more about Infor LN: https://www.infor.com/solutions/erp/ln

NCD’s business boasts a 25-year history and covers a scope that runs the industry gamut, including construction, design, landscaping, nursery, metal works factory operation, furniture factory operation and steel works operation. Projects NCD has worked on include high-end apartments, housing, commercial areas, playgrounds and other outdoor and indoor spaces. The group currently employs a team of 260 architects, engineers and technical staff.

Streamlining Diversified Operations with the Help of Infor

Amidst rapid business expansion and development in Mongolia over the past few years, NCD’s previous ERP solutions were unable to meet their growing demands and did not understand the company’s increasingly complex business processes. NCD required more powerful solutions that would enable it to collect real-time project data, enhance visibility and better manage projects.

NCD recognized that Infor’s industry-specific purpose-built solutions, including Infor LN, Infor ION, Infor Birst, and Infor Factory Track, could meet their needs by:

Establishing a unified platform bringing together business operations from finance to project management and manufacturing

Enhancing visibility of business processes and project expenditure

Making real-time project and business information accessible to speed up decision making

Why Infor?

NCD selected Infor as its strategic partner in its digital business goals because of Infor’s rich industry experience and flexible solutions that would enable the company to realize its vision now, while scaling up to meet its growing needs into the future.

NCD will be rolling out four Infor solutions including Infor LN, Infor ION, Infor Birst and Infor Factory Track. With these solutions, NCD hopes to achieve more precise project management with better planning capabilities, budgeting, more accurate estimation of material quantities, and the ability to make changes in real-time with visibility across all departments. Infor also provides NCD the ability to control procurement and warehouse management, as well as distribution to construction sites with Infor Factory Track, streamlining supply chain operations.

Furthermore, the Infor solution will allow NCD to have better remote work experience during the pandemic, as the platform will help enhance efficiency and support during current work-from-home scenarios.

“The Mongolian construction and development market is rapidly growing and changing,” said Naranchanga Battulga, Project Director, NCD. “With more and bigger projects, NCD now requires powerful digital solutions that can better meet our business needs for adaptability, visibility and control. We are confident that Infor’s ERP solutions will be able to help us achieve our digital vision now and well into the future.”

D. Mendsaikhan, CEO of Vertexmon LLC, said “We are proud to provide organizations with a comprehensive information management solution that provides end-to-end business visibility, and empowers customers with a comprehensive business management solution that provides a single source of truth, either on-premise or in the cloud using Infor’s industry-specific ERP solution. In today’s digital age, leveraging innovative and robust ERP solution is key to streamlining operations and taking the business to the next level.”

The Road Ahead with Infor

Infor’s ERP solution has a proven track record of helping enterprise users successfully realize their digital visions in a wide variety of industries and scenarios. Infor LN, Infor ION, Infor Birst, and Infor Factory Track will not only help NCD digitalize its business now but give it the tools it needs to sustain more precise control over its operations into the future, maximizing the company’s potential.

“We are confident that with the partnership of Infor, NCD will be able to achieve its digital vision now and into the future,” said Becky Xie, vice president and managing director for Greater China and Korea, Infor. “Infor’s innovative industry-specific solutions finely-tuned in the cloud will help NCD unify disparate business operations and processes, giving the group greater, more precise control over its expenditure, project implementation and more.”

Media contact

Phyllis Tan

Infor Asia Pacific

+65 9799 9133

Phyllis.tan@infor.com