NCR cases yet to peak – DoH

Covid-19 cases in the National Capital Region are expected to peak by the end of September or early October, the Department of Health said on Monday.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that cases in the NCR are on a slow downward trend. This, and increased vaccination rates, are seen to have delayed the peak in the number of cases by that period but “with a markedly smaller number of cases,”

Vergeire however admitted that the department cannot say if the country’s Covid-19 cases have reached its peak because of the numerous assumptions that their data analytics team had included in its projections, which includes the transmissibility of the Delta variant, mobility considerations and compliance to health protocols.

“Kaya yung projections natin, pwedeng mag-iba sa mga research groups kasi baka iba yung assumptions nila (Our projections will be different from those of other research groups because they can have different assumptions),” the official said in a briefing.

The Health department on Monday reported an additional 319 new Delta variant cases.

Of this number, 40 came from Cagayan Valley and 31 from the Caraga region. NCR reported 24 Delta infections in the latest sequencing run,

Vergeire confirmed that Delta is now the most common variant sequenced in the country.



