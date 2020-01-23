NCR cops ready to help evacuate people in Taal danger zone

BATANGAS City, Philippines — Metro Manila policemen were tapped to help impose the “total lockdown” or forced evacuation of residents living within the Taal Volcano’s 14-kilometer danger zone.

National Capital Regional Police Office (NCRPO) acting chief Brig. Gen. Debold Sinas on Thursday said that the unit has deployed police officers as well as vehicles such as trucks to help evacuate affected residents near Taal.

Residents, including policemen, were given 48 hours to flee the Taal Volcano danger zone. This period will lapse on Friday.

“‘Yung mga sasakyan namin nandito. Alam ni Police Regional IV-A chief Brig. Gen. [Vicente] Danao [Jr.] ‘yan na ang tropa namin ay nandito,” Sinas said in an interview in the sidelines of the NCRPO’s relief efforts here at the Paaralang Central ng North Sto. Tomas.

(Our vehicles are here. General Danao knows that my people are here.)

“May pulis kami na nag-gwardya rin doon sa Talisay para hindi pabalikin o kung ano man ang utos PRO IV-A, tutulong po kami,” he added.

(We have police officers there in Talisay who would help in safeguarding the area. We will help.)

Sinas said the NCRPO has deployed about 50 vehicles in Batangas province, including troop carriers and trucks, to help in the transportation of residents.

About 2,000 police officers are also on standby at the NCRPO’s regional headquarters who are ready to be deployed should the Calabarzon police force need additional assistance, he added

“Naka-standby pa po ‘yun anytime na may kailangan, at nakipag-ugnayan na rin ako kay Regional Director Danao na kung kailangan niya ng tulong namin sa tao, naka-ready po kami,” the police official said.

(Our officers are on standby in case they are needed to help out, and we are coordinating with Regional Director Danao if they needed help, we are ready.)

