NCR cops rescue baby owl ‘Tala’ in Batangas

MANILA, Philippines — Members of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) have saved a baby owl they named “Tala” in Batangas province, where several areas were on lockdown due to the ongoing unrest of Taal Volcano.

In a statement on Friday, the NCRPO Public Information Office said its Regional Mobile Force Battalion rescued the baby owl as they were conducting mobile patrol monitoring on Wednesday morning.

“The baby owl was found at about 10:30 am of January 22, 2020, by PLT MARK ANGELO R BUCAD of RMFB while he was conducting mobile patrol monitoring together with his men along [Talisay-Tanauan] Road in Batangas City to verify the areas affected by the Taal volcano eruption,” NCRPO said in a statement.

Metro Manila police officers then provided immediate first aid to the owl, which was allegedly on the brink of death.

NCRPO’s rescue team named the bird “Tala,” which “serves as a representation of all the animals affected by Taal Volcano eruption,” according to the police.

The baby owl is now taking refuge at NCRPO’s Advance Command Post in Santo Tomas, Batangas.

NCRPO said the rescued owl will later be turned over to proper authorities.

Alert Level 4 remains hoisted over Taal Volcano as it spewed thick white plumes of steam, ash, and smoke early Friday. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said Alert Level 4 means that a hazardous explosive eruption is imminent within hours to days.

