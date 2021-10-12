NCR daily cases drop to 2K, lowest since Aug – OCTA

AVERAGE daily cases in the National Capital Region (NCR) has decreased to less than 2,000, its lowest figure since the start of August, according to the independent OCTA Research Group.

In a tweet on Tuesday, OCTA senior fellow, Dr. Guido David, said that the seven-day average in the capital has reached 1,933 cases per day from October 5-11, the lowest before the week of July 31 to August 6, before the surge of Delta cases in the region.

He also said that the reproduction number in the region remained at 0.61, suggesting that the transmission remains controlled.

In a briefing on Tuesday, David said that the surge in the NCR has already “reversed”, with the positivity rate also decreasing at 12 percent.

He added that the NCR and surrounding regions such as Central Luzon and the Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) region are now “winning” the war against the highly-infectious Delta variant.

David also said that he expects that the cases across the country will now average at the four-digit mark by this week.

The average daily cases in the country is at 10,452 during the week of October 4-10, also the lowest since the week of August 6-12.