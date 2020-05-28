NCR is ready for GCQ — Palace

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila, which accounts for majority of the country’s total coronavirus infection, is now ready for a more relaxed community quarantine, Malacañang said Thursday.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said this after the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases was reported to have recommended to President Duterte the shift from a modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) into a general community quarantine (GCQ) from June 1 to June 15.

According to Roque, the metropolis’ case doubling rate and critical care capacity have improved considerably, which makes the capital region prepared for GCQ where some quarantine measures will be relaxed.

However, he stressed that the situation would still depend on the compliance of Filipinos to health protocols set by the government to prevent the further spread of the respiratory illness.

“NCR is ready (based) from the data we’ve seen but that really depends on the cooperation of everyone,” Roque said in a televised Palace press briefing.

“Lilinawin ko lang po, kahit anong anunsyo ng Presidente mamayang gabi pupwede po tayong bumalik sa ECQ muli kung ang datos ay magpapakita na mabilis na naman ang doubling rate. Kooperasyon po,” he added.

The Palace official likewise noted that COVID-19 cases would continue to rise in the absence of a vaccine.

Duterte is set to announce on Thursday his decision whether he will adopt, reject or modify the IATF’s proposal although he has not rejected any of the task force’s proposal before.

The proposal came even as the Department of Health (DOH) reported a sudden spike in new cases.

In just a span of three days, the DOH has reported 1,014 new confirmed cases, bringing the nationwide tally to 15,049.

Of the total cases, 9,721 or over 64 percent came from Metro Manila.

Under GCQ, mass transportation will be allowed on a limited capacity. The metro’s train systems will also be allowed to run as well as shuttles of private companies, transport network vehicle services, and point-to-point buses.

Meanwhile, residents of GCQ areas will be allowed to go out of their residence except for those aged below 21 and those 60 and older to limit infections. Mass gathering activities remain prohibited.

