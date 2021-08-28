NCR, other areas remain under MECQ until Sept 7–Palace

THE modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) over the National Capital Region (NCR) and other areas has been extended until September 7, Malacañang announced on Saturday.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) has decided to retain the second most stringent quarantine status in Metro Manila, along with 15 other areas in the country.

“The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) retained the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) status of the National Capital Region,” Roque said in a statement.

The latest IATF decision is an extension of the MECQ status that was supposed to end on Tuesday, August 31.

Also under MECQ are Apayao, Ilocos Norte, Bulacan and Bataan in Region 3, Cavite, Lucena City, Rizal and Laguna in Region 4-A for Luzon; Aklan, Iloilo Province and Iloilo City in Region 6, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu City and Mandaue City in Region 7 for the Visayas; and Cagayan de Oro City for Mindanao, Roque said.

“NCR, Bataan and Laguna shall have added restrictions on dining, personal care services and religious activities,” he added.

MECQ is the “transition phase” between enhanced community quarantine, the strictest, and the less strict general community quarantine (GCQ).



Meanwhile, Roque said that Ilocos Sur, Cagayan, Quezon and Batangas in Region 4-A, and Naga City for Luzon; Antique, Bacolod City and Capiz in Region 6, Cebu Province and Negros Oriental in Region 7 for the Visayas; Zamboanga del Sur, Misamis Oriental, Davao City, Davao del Norte, Davao Occidental and Davao de Oro in Region 11 and Butuan City for Mindanao shall be placed under GCQ with “heightened restrictions.”

On the other hand, placed under GCQ are Baguio City in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Santiago City, Quirino, Isabela and Nueva Vizcaya in Region 2, Tarlac in Region 3, and Puerto Princesa in Region 4-B for Luzon; Guimaras and Negros Occidental in Region 6 for the Visayas; Zamboanga Sibugay, Zamboanga City and Zamboanga del Norte in Region 9, Davao Oriental and Davao del Sur in Region 11, General Santos City, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, North Cotabato and South Cotabato in Region 12, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur and Dinagat Islands in CARAGA, and Cotabato City in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao for Mindanao.

The rest of the areas will be placed under modified general community quarantine or the least stringent lockdown classification in the country.

“This latest community quarantine classification shall take effect beginning Sept. 1 until Sept. 7, 2021, pending a change in community quarantine guidelines,” Roque said.