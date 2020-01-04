NCRPO: Baseco’s Muslims to aid Catholic devotees in 2020 Traslacion

MANILA, Philippines — Despite having a different belief, the Muslim community in Baseco, Manila has promised to support Catholic devotees who will be participating in this year’s procession or the Traslacion of the Black Nazarene set on Jan. 9, the chief of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said Saturday.

In a statement, NCRPO acting chief Brid. Gen. Debold Sinas said he had a dialogue with the Muslim community leaders of the area.

During the dialogue, the leaders offered to help facilitate the celebration by giving devotees water as well as other means to ensure a “safe, peaceful and solemn celebration” of the feast.

“I am humbled with gratitude by the cooperation and support granted us by our Muslim brothers in our plight to ensure the safety and security of the upcoming Traslacion. NCRPO is with you to make this momentous event a success,” Sinas said.

This year’s Traslacion will stretch 6.16 kilometers, starting from Rizal Park until the Black Nazarene makes its way back to the Quiapo Church.

The NCRPO chief previously bared that changes were made for this year’s Traslacion with Sinas saying that the goal is to shorten the time of the procession.