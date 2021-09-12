NCRPO chief vows no let-up drive vs criminality

NCRPO chief Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. and Col. Hansel Marantan, head of the Regional Intelligence Division inspect the seized firearms and ammunition. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

National Capital Region Police Office led by Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. vowed that there will be no pause in the campaign against crime following the arrest of six persons and the killing of two suspects in a series of anti-illegal drug and anti-criminality operations last week.

The police operations in Metro Manila and in nearby provinces led to the confiscation of firearms and 181 kilos of shabu.

“The government will never stop, and we will never cease in our campaign against all forms of criminality, especially illegal drugs, terrorism and illegal possession of firearms,” Danao said.

The first operation transpired in Quezon City and ended up in Sta. Maria town in Bulacan where combined forces of the police and military confiscated several firearms, ammunition and parts of firearms.

The police said that six suspects were arrested during the operation conducted last week — Mark Anthony Verona Jumadiao, Paquito Alberto Salvadiro, Benjamin Postrada Sosa, Noel Cuaresma Nicolas, Louie Ocampo Pavia, Nathan Arante Nicolas and Remyna Bianca Palapar Lamorena.

They are facing charges for violating provisions of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

In a separate operation, joint operatives from the police, military, the Bureau of Customs and the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency seized 181 kilograms of “shabu” with an estimated value of P1.2 billion in Bacoor, Cavite.



Two suspects were killed during the operation. They were identified as Danilo Untavar, 51 and Basher Bangon, 59, who allegedly fired at the operatives.

Police investigation revealed that the packs containing illegal drugs were about to be distributed in the southern part of the country.

Police cited intelligence reports that Bangon was a “top-level drug personality” and the alleged leader of the so-called Basher Drug Group.

It said that the suspects were using warehouses for the illegal drugs and the slain suspects were the warehouse personnel of a Chinese drug trafficking group operating in Zambales, where four Chinese drug dealers died in an armed encounter recently.

Danao said that the illegal drugs could be used by other groups to finance their activities related to the 2022 elections.