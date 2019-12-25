NCRPO reports peaceful Christmas Eve celebrations
MANILA, Philippines — Citing its “more than serious preparations”, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) reported Wednesday that no untoward incident was recorded in Metro Manila during this year’s Christmas Eve festivities.
Police said that prior to December 24, it has put in place tactical and strategic deployment of personnel and checkpoints, as well as conducted certain police operations aimed at curbing all forms of criminality in Metro Manila.
“It took more than serious preparations,” NCRPO acting chief Brig. Gen. Debold Sinas said in a statement.
“I would like to recognize the effort of our comrades and the sacrifices of their families and loved ones who, for the love of country, once again celebrated Christmas Eve away from their presence. Our labor is not in vain,” he added.
FEATURED STORIES
Edited by KGA
Read Next
LATEST STORIES
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.