NCRPO sees no threat but still on ‘red alert’ for EDSA People Power anniversary

MANILA, Philippines — Even if Metro Manila cops have not monitored any threats, it will still be on “red alert status” on Tuesday, February 25, as the nation celebrates the 34th Edsa People Power Anniversary.

“Walang imminent threats kaming natatanggap from other [intelligence] community dito sa NCR,” National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas said Monday at a press conference in Camp Karingal.

ADVERTISEMENT

(We have not received any imminent threats from intel communities in NCR.)

“[But] we will be deploying our personnel for any eventualities… Ito po ay just preparation of any eventualities na gagawin po namin,” he added.

FEATURED STORIES

(This is just preparation for any eventuality.)

Under the red alert status, all police personnel will be on standby and ready to be deployed. All work leave or day-offs of policemen will also be canceled. Likewise, NCRPO will conduct intensified checkpoint operations and patrols.

On the eve of the EDSA People Power anniversary, the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) was already placed on “red alert” or “full alert” status, while other police districts were on heightened alert status, which means police chiefs will initiate further security measures to preempt and prevent untoward incidents.

The entire jurisdiction of NCRPO will be on red alert status starting 4 a.m. on Tuesday, according to Sinas.

Police have identified four “areas of concern” where public assemblies are expected to take place to commemorate the world-famous bloodless uprising. These areas include the National Housing Authority, the Philippine Coconut Authority, the ABS-CBN compound, and Welcome Rotonda, all in Quezon City.

Aside from protest activities, there will be a regular program for the celebration of the 34th anniversary of the Edsa People Power Revolution that will occur from around 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Edited by KGA

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ