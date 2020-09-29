NCRPO wants SOCO team in each city of Metro Manila

MANILA, Philippines — The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Tuesday said they required one Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) team at every city in Metro Manila to ensure a timely and effective response to investigating crime scenes.

NCRPO said in a statement that it organized one SOCO Team in each of the cities in the nation’s capital region under the operational control of the chief of police and station commanders.

These SOCO teams will respond to calls for assistance within their respective areas of responsibility, NCRPO also noted.

NCRPO said the SOCO personnel and teams were given proper training as well as new equipment, kits, uniform, offices, and service vehicles.

SOCO personnel finished a course wherein they learned techniques in handling crime scenes and collecting evidence, according to NCRPO.

In the same statement, Police Major Gen. Debold Sinas said all these new developments and improvements to NCRPO-SOCO teams are seen to avert crime in the National Capital Region.

“Metro Manila is now experiencing the operational readiness of the NCRPO SOCO Teams. Cities having their own Teams will give a response time of 5 to 10 minutes in arriving at the crime scene and be at the forefront in processing and gathering evidence, solving any case from the focus of crimes to sensational incidents,” Sinas said.

Currently, NCRPO said Northern Police District has three cities with their own SOCO teams, Eastern Police District has two cities with SOCO teams, Manila Police District has two SOCO teams, Southern Police District has four cities with own SOCO teams, and Quezon City Police District has two SOCO teams. Miggy Dumlao, trainee

