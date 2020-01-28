NCRPO’s Sinas and CIDG’s Coronel promoted to major general

MANILA, Philippines — National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) acting chief Debold Sinas and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Director Joel Coronel have been promoted to the rank of major general.

In the donning of rank ceremonies in Camp Crame on Tuesday, both Sinas and Coronel got their second star. The event was presided by PNP chief Gen. Archie Gamboa.

Gamboa said the promotion was prompted by the retirement of some police generals with key positions in national and regional units this year.

Meanwhile, the following police officials were promoted to the rank of Police Brigadier General:

• PBGen Alessandro C Abella (WCPC, DIDM) • PBGen Romeo M Caramat Jr (PNP-DEG) • PBGen Flynn E Dongbo (DIDM) • PBGen Rommil M Mitra (FEO, CSG) • PBGen Daniel C. Mayoni (DICTM) • PBGen Prexy D. Tanggawohn (PNPA, OCPNP) • PBGen Baltazar P Israel (IAS)

Eighteen senior officers were also promoted to the rank of Police Colonel:

• PCol Arnel J Apud, PRO 8

• PCol Harold P Depositar, PRO CALABARZON

• PCol Dalisay R Jover, HS

• PCol Reynante S Panay, CIDG

• PCol Maximo F Sebastian Jr, PRO 11

• PCol Noel C Espinoza, PNP ACG

• PCol Dominador N Estrada, PNP ACG

• PCol Adonis B Guzman, CIDG

• PCol Mario P Malana, PRO 2

• PCol Laureano Alexis R Marinas, PROCOR

• PCol Mario L Mayames Jr, PROCOR

• PCol Nelson A Pacalso, HSS

• PCol Cesar G Paday-os, CIDG

• PCol Jeanne B Panisan, AVSEGROUP

• PCol Allan O Ramos, PSPG

• PCol Edwelito C Rosales, NPTI

• PCol Rommel A Rumbaoa, PRO 2

• PCol Emil A Tumibay, PRO 2

The PNP chief reminded all senior officials and unit commanders to add “more teeth” in enforcing the campaign against corruption and crimes against public morals, particularly illegal gambling.

“Their performance along these campaigns will weigh heavily in the succeeding rounds of individual performance evaluation to determine their competence to continue leading their respective units,” he said.

He added that the “one-strike” policy would strictly apply to unit commanders who will fail to curb illegal activities involving police personnel in their areas of responsibility.

(Photo from PNP)