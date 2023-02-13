NCSM & DoctorOnCall Join Forces to Promote Free COVID-19 Vaccination and Booster Doses (Including On-site and House-to-House)

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The National Cancer Society Malaysia (NCSM) and DoctorOnCall are proud to announce their continued collaboration in raising awareness on the importance and accessibility of COVID-19 vaccination including booster shots. As trusted healthcare partners, NCSM and DoctorOnCall have been working together since December 2020 to improve the accessibility and affordability of medical services for cancer patients.



Dr. Murallitharan Munisamy, Managing Director of NCSM with Chiak Tang, Chief Operating Officer, DoctorOnCall

Both organisations have collaborated on various initiatives, including the “Think Pink” campaign during Breast Cancer Month 2021, “Together We Rise” in 2022, and “Brovember” during Movember Month 2022 and more recently World Cancer Day 2023.

Anchoring on this long-standing relationship, and with the COVID-19 infections still being reported daily, the need for safe and effective vaccination is more important than ever without putting a financial burden on those who need it most. This collaboration between both organisation marks an important milestone in the continuous fight against COVID-19.

To make the process as convenient as possible, NCSM is offering free COVID-19 vaccinations/booster shots via three key services.

Individual Vaccination: Individuals above the age of 12 may choose a time that is most convenient to receive their vaccine or booster doses . Venue: NCSM Kuala Lumpur – 66, Jalan Raja Muda Abdul Aziz , 50300 KL

, 50300 KL Day & Time :

: Mondays – Fridays: 9:00 am to 3:00 pm



Saturdays: 9: 00 am to 12.30 pm On-Site Group/Community Vaccination (Available within Peninsular Malaysia): Ideal for businesse s/ community groups who wish to ensure the health and safety of their employee s/ members at their place of employmen t/c ommunity. Minimum 30 persons

Zero/No transportation charges House-to-House Vaccination (Available within Peninsular Malaysia): Designed especially for those who are severely ill, bed-bound, or with chronic conditions. This ensures that everyone has access, regardless of their ability to travel. Available for patients, caregivers and/or household members

“During the peak of COVID-19, NCSM launched our own vaccination outreach programme to ensure that no one gets left behind and we have not stopped. Today, we continue to offer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots at our clinic as well as on-site requests from corporate institutions. Our team also conducts house-to-house visits for those with special needs, the elderly, severely ill and bed-ridden patients. Through this collaboration with DoctorOnCall, we hope to be able to reach out to more individuals by providing greater accessibility to our healthcare services.” said Dr. Murallitharan Munisamy, Managing Director of NCSM.

“Digital health is revolutionising the healthcare industry by providing more accessible, reliable, and personalised healthcare services; allowing patients, especially those in need, to access the care they want anytime, anywhere. This initiative with NCSM is a clear symbiotic collaboration between two parties whereby members of the public stand to benefit the most from a healthcare accessibility perspective,” said Chiak Tang, Chief Operating Officer, DoctorOnCall.