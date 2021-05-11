NDRRMC holds second virtual earthquake drill in June

FOR the second straight year, the country’s disaster council will hold its earthquake drill online because of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic and urges the public to join the activity set in June.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said the evacuation drills and scenarios that come with the occurrence of an earthquake remain suspended to prevent the transmission of the virus among participants.

“The public is encouraged to join the activities and learn from the informative materials posted at the OCD (Office of Civil Defense) and NDRRMC,” the disaster agency said.

Similar to last year, the NDRRMC will hold the second quarter’s nationwide simultaneous earthquake drill (NSED) via online on June 10 at 9 a.m., which will be marked by the ceremonial pressing of the button.

Days before the earthquake drill, the NDRRMC prepared an online quiz bee, an earthquake preparedness webinar, and a “challenge video” that would “encourage the public to share their earthquake preparedness activities.”

The virtual earthquake drill will be livestreamed on the OCD and NDRRMC’s Facebook pages “where audiences watching the livestream are again encouraged to ‘duck, cover, and hold’ in their houses and offices as the alarm sounds off.”

Information materials will also be released through the OCD and NDRRMC social media platforms.