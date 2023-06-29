NDRRMC: Over 41,000 locals affected by Mayon Volcano’s heightened unrest

MANILA, Philippines — More than 41,000 locals within the Bicol Region have been affected by Mayon’s continuous volcanic activity, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Thursday.

According to NDRRMC’s 8 a.m. situational report, the volcano’s heightened unrest has so far affected 41,532 individuals or 10,655 families and displaced 20,181 residents from 26 barangays within the region.

Meanwhile, displaced locals were transferred to 28 designated evacuation sites within the province.

The NDRRMC said that the national government has so far distributed P109,777,42 worth of assistance to aid the displaced and affected locals.

The report further revealed that activities in seaports and airports within and near the region remain unaffected.

Mayon Volcano stays under Alert 3 due to “potential explosive activity within days or weeks.”

Based on its latest bulletin, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said it recorded 296 rockfall events, a volcanic earthquake, and seven pyroclastic density currents from 5:00 a.m. of June 28 to 5:00 a.m. of June 29.

