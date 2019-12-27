NDRRMC: Typhoon Ursula death toll climbs to 28
MANILA, Philippines — Fatalities caused by Typhoon Ursula has risen to 28, the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) said.
NDRRMC, in its situation report released Friday, said at least 28 have been confirmed dead, two injured and 12 missing.
Of the death toll NDRRMC said 19 were from Western Visayas, eight from Eastern Visayas, and one was from Central Visayas.
NDRRMC also reported that as of 4:00 a.m. Friday, 34 passengers were stranded in Western Visayas due to Typhoon Ursula.
Meanwhile, the state weather bureau said Ursula was last spotted 335 kilometers (km) west of Subic, Zambales and is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) Saturday morning.
