NEC debuts highly secure and scalable Advanced Visitor Experience Platform with biometrics authentication at SingHealth Tower and Outram Community Hospital

Visitors can now visit their loved ones speedily with enhanced registration process

SINGAPORE, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — NEC Asia Pacific (NEC APAC), the regional headquarters for NEC Corporation in Southeast Asia, has worked with the Integrated Health Information Systems to deploy its highly accurate biometric authentication system to the new Facial Recognition Automated Visitor Management System (FRAVMS) for visitors to SingHealth Tower and Outram Community Hospital (OCH).

NEC’s solution enables visitors to pre-register remotely through a mobile site before their arrival, and speedily enter through a security gantry equipped with facial recognition capabilities upon arrival at the hospital. This six-month FRAVMS trial for a more seamless visitor experience was initiated by SingHealth, Singapore’s largest public healthcare group consisting of acute and community hospitals, national specialty centres and a network of polyclinics, and IHiS, Singapore’s largest healthtech company and the technology agency for public healthcare.

The registration process starts with visitors verifying their identity using Singpass Face Verification. Following which, visitors will take a photograph that is stored in SingHealth’s facial recognition software for the duration of the patient’s admission, to complete the online registration. On the day of the visit, cameras at the gantry will detect the visitor’s face and verify it against the pre-enrolled information before allowing them access. This system is also fitted with temperature detection capabilities to ensure that only visitors who are physically well, i.e. not running a fever, are allowed to enter the wards.



Taking a selfie photograph is needed for the registration process

Prior to this deployment, visitors had to register manually with their physical identity cards or Digital IC in the Singpass app at an on-site kiosk or registration counter. This pilot programme aims to streamline these processes by digitalising them, and helps free up resources (i.e. manpower, consumables like papers, and number of kiosks required to facilitate registrations, etc.) so that OCH can redeploy staff to areas that require more attention. If the visitors prefer to register onsite, the existing system continues to be available.

“We are glad to offer visitors to our wards the convenience that this new system brings, so that they can have a more pleasant visiting experience in the hospital,” said Mr Tan Jack Thian, Group Chief Operating Officer, SingHealth. “Operationally, we can also expect a smoother flow of visitors during visitation hours since NRIC-scanning will not be required at the gantries. Meanwhile, we continue to offer the usual methods of registration at the counters or e-kiosks for visitors who may need more time to familiarise themselves with the online registration process, or for those who prefer registering their visit manually.”

“The integration with Singpass is a key component of this trial, enabling visitors to quickly and securely register their visit,” said Mr Ong Leong Seng, Deputy Chief Executive, IHiS. “This is the first time face verification technology is being implemented in a physical healthcare setting. We integrated the security features, simplified the registration process and enabled a contactless experience at the gantries. This is expected to benefit more than 300 daily visitors and save each visitor about 10 minutes for registration. We are very pleased to be able to collaborate with SingHealth, the Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech) and NEC on this meaningful and impactful project.”



As part of the trial, visitors can now enter wards without having to queue

Mr Teh Chong Mien, Managing Director, NEC APAC, said, “We are delighted and privileged to partner with SingHealth, IHiS and GovTech in this trial. Our Advanced Visitor Experience Platform offers a seamless and secured experience for users where they can simply register their identity via their mobile devices, and proceed to enter the hospital vicinity smoothly and safely. It’s simple and contactless. This digital platform has the advanced capabilities to configure and manage the entire process based on stipulated local hospital policies. This helps to ensure safety and security while making it easier for the visitors. The platform is an extension of NEC’s Smart Face Authentication solution, which features the world’s No. 1 face authentication engine in terms of accuracy, as well as its outstanding flexibility and scalability.”

Mr Teh added, “NEC will continue to contribute towards societal values and promote a more sustainable world where everyone can use digital technology safely, securely, and conveniently. Through co-creation and co-development with our customers, partners and the community, we hope to accelerate the delivery of innovative digital solutions to solve real life challenges.”

About NEC Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.

Singapore-based NEC Asia Pacific (NEC APAC) is the regional headquarters for NEC Corporation (HQ: Japan) in Southeast Asia. Established in 1977, NEC APAC provides innovative products and services that promote safety, security and enhance the quality of life for Singapore’s residents. Today, NEC APAC drives digital transformation through the areas of public safety, managed services, enterprise applications and infrastructure, financial solutions and multimedia platforms to enable smart cities in the region.

Together with NEC Laboratories Singapore, NEC APAC aims to create social value with solutions tailored to the requirements of local and regional markets. For more information, please visit https://sg.nec.com.