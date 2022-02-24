NEC outlines vision for post-pandemic recovery in inaugural NEC Visionary Day ASEAN

SINGAPORE, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — NEC Asia Pacific (NEC APAC), the regional headquarters for leading information and communications technology provider NEC Corporation (HQ: Japan) in Southeast Asia, is hosting their inaugural NEC Visionary Day ASEAN on 10 March, 2022.



NEC Visionary Day ASEAN 2022

With the theme “Forging Ahead Together: Recovery. Rebuilding. Reimagining”, the one-day event will showcase how innovative technologies such as AI can address critical challenges for societies in the post-pandemic recovery phase. Thought leaders from the region will gather to share their insights on the future of society and business, and the importance of digital transformation in ensuring a sustainable economy.

Mr. Takayuki Morita, President & CEO, NEC Corporation, will open the event with a keynote address introducing NEC’s 2030VISION and his goals for the ASEAN region. A series of discussions and workshops will take place throughout the day.

Key speakers at the event include:

– Mr. Armand Wahyudi Hartono, Deputy President Director, Bank Central Asia;

– Mr. Fabian Bigar, CEO, MyDIGITAL, Prime Minister’s Department of Malaysia;

– Ms. Belina Lee, Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer, Mandai Wildlife Group;

– Mr. Daisuke Isobe, President Director, AEON Mall Indonesia;

– Mr. Mayoran Rajendra, SVP, SMBC;



Program Overview

Mr Koichiro Koide, President & CEO, NEC APAC, said, “The pandemic has caused widespread damage around the world. Recovery efforts, compounded with existing social issues such as aging population, rapid urbanization and disparities in economic development, have accelerated the need for governments and businesses to do things better and smarter. At NEC Visionary Day ASEAN, we will present our vision for a sustainable ASEAN economy that is realized through co-creation with like-minded partners and customers, and share strategies for effective digital transformation with our customers in key business sectors.”

“We welcome all members of the public to join us at the event and to share your ideas and experiences as we support ASEAN’s recovery and chart a path forward together,” added Mr Koide.

Put together by six NEC affiliates (NEC APAC-Singapore, NEC Indonesia, NEC Malaysia, NEC Philippines, NEC Thailand, and NEC Vietnam), Visionary Day ASEAN will feature country booths focusing on the solutions available in the respective countries. In addition, sector-specific booths on healthcare, retail, government, finance and manufacturing will provide attendees with relevant information from experienced sector experts from NEC.

For more information about the NEC Visionary Day ASEAN, please visit https://sg.nec.com/en_SG/event/nvd-asean-2022/

About NEC Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.

Singapore-based NEC Asia Pacific (NEC APAC) is the regional headquarters for NEC Corporation (HQ: Japan) in Southeast Asia. As a leading information and communications technology provider, NEC APAC provides innovative solutions and infrastructure to promote safety, security and enhance the quality of life for individuals and the community. NEC APAC’s expertise includes solutions for carrier networks, biometric identification, enterprise applications and infrastructure, unified communications, transportation solutions, multimedia displays and smart energy, as well as the provision of managed services and contact centre services.

Together with our research laboratories, NEC APAC provides cutting-edge public safety, cybersecurity technologies and enterprise solutions to enable safer cities, with a vision to create a brighter future. For more information, please visit https://sg.nec.com.