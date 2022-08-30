NEC recognised as one of the Top 10 Champions in AI Ethics & Governance Certification

Singapore Computer Society awards NEC’s commitment to building a trusted AI ecosystem

SINGAPORE, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — NEC Asia Pacific (NEC APAC), the regional headquarters for leading information and communications technology provider NEC Corporation (HQ: Japan) in Southeast Asia, has been recognised as one of the Singapore Computer Society’s (SCS) Inaugural Top 10 Champions In AI Ethics & Governance Certification during the recent Tech3 Forum 2022 organized by SCS in partnership with Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA). The certification recognizes efforts to encourage professional development in AI Ethics & Governance in the workplace, and commitment towards building an effective and trusted AI ecosystem.

With the rapid rate of AI adoption across all facets of society, fostering public trust in AI is imperative to unlocking its full potential. This has prompted a global debate about data privacy in relation to AI utilization and advancement of technology. In order to address challenges that may arise from advancement in AI and technology, NEC established the Data Distribution Strategy Office in April 2017, followed by the Digital Trust Business Strategy Division in October 2018. In 2019, NEC also unveiled the NEC Group AI and Human Rights Principles (*), and has been developing business activities based on these principles.

The SCS is a leading tech society for industry professionals in Singapore, and in 2020, received support from IMDA to develop the world’s first AI Ethics Body of Knowledge in anticipation of the wider use of AI. SCS followed up by announcing a new joint AI Ethics & Governance Certification programme with Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in 2021 to guide and educate businesses and professionals on responsible AI.

In order to capitalize on synergies between the NEC’s Group AI and Human Rights Principles that prioritizes privacy and human rights in relation to the utilization of AI and biometrics data, NEC enrolled its Singapore-based leaders and developers in the SCS and NTU certification programme.

SCS President, Sam Liew, said, “We are heartened to have partners such as NEC play a leading role in supporting Singapore’s AI ecosystem, and we welcome all organizations to join us in growing the pool of AI Ethics professionals in Singapore.”

NEC APAC’s Managing Director, Teh Chong Mien, said, “NEC has aligned our mission based on Singapore’s Smart Nation vision. and we are committed to helping Singapore achieve its goals outlined in its National AI Strategy. We will do our best to realize a safer and brighter world by engaging the relevant stakeholders to build a robust digital trust framework based on ethics and human-centric technology. ”

(*) https://www.nec.com/en/press/201904/global_20190402_01.html

About NEC Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.

Singapore-based NEC Asia Pacific (NEC APAC) is the regional headquarters for NEC Corporation (HQ: Japan) in Southeast Asia. As a leading information and communications technology provider, NEC APAC provides innovative solutions and infrastructure to promote safety, security and enhance the quality of life for individuals and the community. NEC APAC’s expertise includes solutions for carrier networks, biometric identification, enterprise applications and infrastructure, unified communications, transportation solutions, multimedia displays and smart energy, as well as the provision of managed services and contact centre services.

Together with our research laboratories, NEC APAC provides cutting-edge public safety, cybersecurity technologies and enterprise solutions to enable safer cities, with a vision to create a brighter future. For more information, please visit https://sg.nec.com.