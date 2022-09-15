NEC supports Star Alliance Run 2022 as a Platinum Sponsor

SINGAPORE, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — NEC Asia Pacific (NEC APAC), the regional headquarters for leading information and communications technology provider NEC Corporation (HQ: Japan) in Southeast Asia, has affirmed their support as a Platinum Sponsor for Star Alliance Run 2022 (*1) taking place in Singapore on October 9, 2022.

Star Alliance is the world’s first and largest global airline alliance. This event is organised as a charity run to cap off its 25th anniversary celebrations and honour the dedication and resilience of healthcare workers in Singapore during the COVID-19 pandemic. Proceeds from the charity run will be directed by Community Chest towards supporting front line healthcare workers under The Courage Fund and the Healthcare Humanity Awards, to recognise the bravery and dedication of healthcare workers in Singapore.

NEC has been collaborating with Star Alliance since 2019 to enhance the air travel experience (*2). In Singapore, NEC APAC has a strong heritage of more than 40 years of providing ICT solutions and services to governments and enterprises.

NEC APAC’s Managing Director, Teh Chong Mien, said, “The pandemic has presented us with difficult challenges, but also highlighted the best of the human spirit as exemplified by the healthcare community. It is our privilege to support Star Alliance and to once again express our gratitude to the healthcare workers for their remarkable contributions towards the reopening of borders and the resumption of air travel safely.”

(*1) Star Alliance Run 2022 https://www.staralliance.com/en/run

(*2) Smart Travel Experience A new airport experience with Star Alliance Biometrics https://www.nec.com/en/global/delight/casestudies/staralliance/

About NEC Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.

Singapore-based NEC Asia Pacific (NEC APAC) is the regional headquarters for NEC Corporation (HQ: Japan) in Southeast Asia. As a leading information and communications technology provider, NEC APAC provides innovative solutions and infrastructure to promote safety, security and enhance the quality of life for individuals and the community. NEC APAC’s expertise includes solutions for carrier networks, biometric identification, enterprise applications and infrastructure, unified communications, transportation solutions, multimedia displays and smart energy, as well as the provision of managed services and contact centre services.

Together with our research laboratories, NEC APAC provides cutting-edge public safety, cybersecurity technologies and enterprise solutions to enable safer cities, with a vision to create a brighter future. For more information, please visit https://sg.nec.com.