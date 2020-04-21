NEDA: Govt to revisit growth targets

The government will revisit its growth targets to take into account the change in the base year used for measuring growth, as well as the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, the acting chief of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said on Tuesday.

In a “virtual presser,” Acting Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Chua told reporters that the base year in measuring gross domestic product (GDP) was changed to 2018 from 2000. He called the move “a good and proper way to…revise and rebase [growth] as needed every five to 10 years, because [it’s part of] international guidelines.”

“[N]ominal GDP has increased on average by around 5 percent, so our economy is much bigger than what we thought it was and the structure of the economy has changed, and that is incorporated in the revised GDP,” he said.

The government initially reported that the country’s GDP grew by 5.9 percent in 2019 after using 2000 as the base year. On Monday, that figure was upgraded to 6.0 percent after using 2018 as the base year.

The government aims to achieve growth of between 6.5 and 7.5 percent this year until 2022.

According to Chua, what would be harder is the adjustment due to the coronavirus crisis.

“This is a process that we started, and this will depend, really, on the kind of trajectory that we expect to see in the economy,” he said.

“Some people see [this trajectory as] V-shaped, meaning we will recover soon,” but others say it would be W-shaped, “meaning we will recover, but a second wave will come, so we will fall down,” he added.

“Some people say we will not recover after many quarters or a few years until a vaccine comes in. So these are the things that we are considering in our input to preparing the revised macroeconomic assumptions.”

Chua’s predecessor, Ernesto Pernia, had admitted that because of the pandemic, economic growth this year might hit -1 or 0 percent at worst or 1 or 2 percent at best.

Chua also said the implementation of the National ID system and recovery from Covid-19 were crucial to the country’s macroeconomic story.

These two, and support for the government’s “Build Build Build” infrastructure program, would be the things the NEDA would focus on to accelerate economic growth.

“Upon my appointment as acting secretary of NEDA, Malacañang gave me these marching orders, which I will prioritize immediately. First, craft our national recovery plan. Second, accelerate the implementation of the National ID system. And third, support the country’s ‘Build, Build, Build’ program through its work in the Investment Coordination Committee,” Chua said.

For Build, Build, Build, the official said there was a need to determine which projects would have the biggest impact and when the program would be allowed to continue.

“We will have to use that (Build, Build, Build) as one of the main drivers of our economy, because that is where jobs are created. That is where the multiplier effects are higher, so that would be an important part of our recovery,” he explained.

On the recovery plan, Chua admitted that uncertainties remain.

“All the models show different results, and we understand that because this crisis is once-in-a century, and all the models cannot explain everything, so a lot of our work really is to bring the entire government together around this recovery plan,” he said.

“We [also] have to work with the private sector, because a lot of the recovery will hinge on [their participation in creating] jobs,” Chua added.