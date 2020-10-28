NEFIN establishes rooftop solar partnership with The Park Lane Hong Kong, a Pullman HotelCombineLogo.jpg

<!–View this article in .txt format–>

10,493 kWh of clean energy to be generated per year

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 28 October 2020 – Leading bespoke solar developer and asset management company NEFIN Solar Asset Limited (“NEFIN”), a member of the NEFIN Group, is very pleased to announce the strategic rooftop solar PV partnership with The Park Lane Hong Kong, a Pullman Hotel under the Accor Hotels Group (“Park Lane Hotel”), participating the Feed-in Tariff Scheme by Hong Kong Electric. This marks NEFIN’s first rooftop solar partnership with a major hotel group, with its hotel located in the heart of the city.

NEFIN and Park Lane Hotel completed the first phase of the solar energy collaboration project with the installation of the solar panels on the hotel’s rooftop. The solar PV system will collectively generate 10,493 kWh of clean energy per year, off-setting approximately 8,499 kg of carbon emissions annually.

This partnership adds another feather to NEFIN’s cap in its vision to achieve carbon neutrality for corporates and working towards a sustainable future. Park Lane Hotel is recognized for its high-quality accommodation and services, but it also has a track record of contributing to environmental and socially responsible causes, ranging from food rescue and assistance to organizing activities for the disabled.

Mr Raymond Choi, Director of Rooms and Brand Compliance, Park Lane Hotel said: “At our hotel, we understand that we are ultimately part of a wider community. Everyone has to do their part. We are proud to be part of this partnership with NEFIN and believe that embracing solar energy will help create a more sustainable Hong Kong. Solar energy has proven one of the most effective forms of renewable energy, and we look forward to setting a positive example in our industry going forward.”

Mr Glenn Lim, CEO of NEFIN, said: “Park Lane Hotel is our first international hotel group collaboration. The hospitality industry is an energy intensive industry. A well-designed solar PV system can efficiently and reliably reduce energy costs, contributing to the overall corporate sustainability mission. At NEFIN, this aspect of our vision is simple and clear: if every building in the city installs a good quality rooftop solar PV system, humanity can benefit from increased solar power (clean energy) production, less pollution and lower carbon emissions. We look forward to further collaboration opportunities in the hospitality industry.”

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, NEFIN entered into several solar partnerships and completed projects around the region, including a joint venture with Petronas New Energy to power Tesco stores around Malaysia and the signing of PPA with China-based XSD International to provide solar solutions to its Kedah site. More announcements of solar projects will be made in the coming weeks.

