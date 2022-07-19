NEFIN Group Signs Binding Agreement With Solarlink For Large Scale Solar Development Project In TaiwanNEFIN-Image-combine.jpg

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 19 July 2022 – NEFIN Group (“NEFIN”), Asia’s leading carbon neutrality solutions provider and investor, has signed a binding agreement with their business partner, Solarlink Energy Co., Ltd. (“Solarlink”), to cooperate on a large-scale solar development project in Taixi, Yunlin of Taiwan.

Left: NEFIN and Solarlink Group Photo; Right: Signing of joint venture (JV) completed

The National Development Council (“NDC”) of Taiwan unveiled a road map in late March 2022 for Taiwan’s push to become “carbon neutral,” with sources of renewable energy to account for at least 60% of the nation’s energy mix (with nuclear power excluded). According to NDC Minister Kung Ming-hsin, Taiwan is capable of increasing electricity supply by 2% each year, sufficient for companies to expand their operations. NDC also revealed that heavy users of electricity, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., have inked deals to buy green energy to be developed by local suppliers for the next 20 years. The strong partnership between NEFIN and Solarlink will essentially help the Taiwan government to achieve its sustainability goals.

“Solarlink’s solar development experience and strong local relationships will be crucial for this project’s success,” said Mr. Ken Ng, CIO of NEFIN Group. “By combining Solarlink’s strengths with NEFIN’s financial backing and solar technical capabilities, we have created a potent combination that has the potential to be a very strong player in the area.”

With the strategic substation land asset with up to 500MW substation capacity and the financial backing from NEFIN, the project is well-positioned to realize the Government’s vision to make Taixi one of the leading centres for solar generation in Taiwan. It will also provide stable rental income for landowners and create construction and O&M jobs for the local community. Meanwhile, solar expertise in the region will be groomed for more long-term development. Another benefit to be brought along by the project is continual support to local community projects, especially to elderly welfare.

With strong support from the local community, this project will be developed in partnership with local and government stakeholders as a collaborative effort to realise Taiwan’s renewable energy goals. “Both the teams at NEFIN and Solarlink are looking forward to developing this meaningful project,” said Mr. Roger Hsu, Executive VP of Solarlink Energy Co., Ltd. “Together with key stakeholders, we will make a collaborative effort to leave a lasting positive impact on the local economy and community.”

Mr. Sam Lee, Deputy MD of NEFIN Taiwan, said “Following the latest policies advocated by Yunlin province and Taiwan government, NEFIN is going to partner with Solarlink and farmers in Taixi to develop a large-scale solar system with an aim to foster growth of green energy usage and local prosperity.”

NEFIN, along with its shareholder AC Energy Corporation (ACEN), have collectively developed over 3000MW of utility-scale, commercial, and industrial rooftop solar systems and renewable energy projects in its combined portfolio globally with 8 years of strong track records. Being a one-stop turnkey provider to multinational corporations across itsrenewable energy portfolio, NEFIN simplifies the process of going green.



