Negros Occidental cadet is top PMA graduate

A cadet from Negros Occidental topped this year’s graduates of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA), with four women included in the Top 10 cadets.

Cadet 1st Class Janrey Artus, the 25-year-old valedictorian of the PMA “Masaligan” Class of 2021, will join the Philippine Navy.

Artus hails from San Enrique, Negros Occidental. He took up Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering at the University of the Philippines-Visayas where he was a scholar. He will receive the Presidential Saber and the Philippine Navy Saber during the PMA commencement exercises on May 10.

He will also be given the Australian Defense Award, Spanish Armed Forces Award, the General Antonio Luna Award, the Academic Group Award and the Jusmag (Joint US Military Assistance Group) Award.

This year’s salutatorian is Cadet 1st Class Daryl Brix Colita who hails from Malalag, Davao del Sur.

He will join the Philippine Army.

Colita, 22, will receive the Vice Presidential Saber, the Philippine Army Saber, the Australian Defence Saber and the Army Professional Plaque.

The third outstanding cadet is Valerie Mae Dicang of La Trinidad, Benguet who will join the Army.

Dicang will be receiving the Secretary of National Defense saber.

Fourth placer is Cadet 1st Class Jan Hernan Perez of Alabang Hills, Muntinlupa City, who will receive the Chief of Staff Saber, Philippine Air Force Saber, Australian Defence Award and the Air Force Professional plaque.

The other top cadets are Christine Joyce Andog of Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija, Feljoy Ending of Oroquieta City, Misamis Occidental, Harold Mars Sastado of Batangas City, Pamela Calleja of Malinao, Albay, Michael Angelo Madriaga of Tabuk City, Kalinga, and Shirly Fatima Lim of Tacloban City.